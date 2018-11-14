Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn’s Landing is looking ahead to its 25th season and they’re doing something special to celebrate.

On the ice rink’s opening day, Nov. 23, tickets and skate rental will be free for guests.

Visitors can sign up online but there will also be some tickets available at the rink that day.

The RiverRink is open 7 days a week, including all holidays, from Nov. 23 through March 3.

