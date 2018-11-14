BREAKING:Police May Have Found Car Linked To Deadly Roosevelt Boulevard Hit-And-Run
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Warrington, Bucks County.

Investigators say 31-year-old Arturo Guzman-Jimenez was behind the wheel of the white SUV that struck a pedestrian on Route 611, near Bristol Road.

Arturo Guzman-Jimenez

Credit: Warrington Township police

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was found in Plumstead Township shortly after.

Arrest Made In Warrington Township Fatal Hit-And-Run

Credit: Warrington Township police

Guzman-Jimenez will face charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and crimes related to leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s