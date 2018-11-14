Arrest Made In Warrington Township Fatal Hit-And-Run

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Warrington, Bucks County.

Investigators say 31-year-old Arturo Guzman-Jimenez was behind the wheel of the white SUV that struck a pedestrian on Route 611, near Bristol Road.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was found in Plumstead Township shortly after.

Guzman-Jimenez will face charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and crimes related to leaving the scene of a deadly accident.