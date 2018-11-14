Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fifth grader from the Pennsylvania region is hoping to get a postcard from every state in the country.

As a part of a homeschool project, Kai wrote a letter that his mom, Alexyss Schatzman, shared to Facebook imploring the social media world to help him with his goal.

So far, Kai has received postcards from Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Ohio, South Carolina, Florida, Maryland, Maine, Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

Each week, Kai learns about one or two states according to his mother.

“He has really enjoyed reading from all the different people! And everyone has been so kind,” Schatzman says. “He likes when people write a little about their state and when the postcard actually has the state name and facts on them.”

While he’s off to a great start, Kai has a bit of a way to go still before he hits all 50.

Kai has until May to complete his project.