PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walmart has announced they’re planning to hire more military spouses.

The retailer says the new program is called the Military Spouse Connection.

It gives hiring preference to those married to active military personnel.

Walmart’s CEO and President says military spouses are Unsung Heroes and that the company wants to honor and help them find a job or build a career.