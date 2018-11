Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Rare helmet-cam footage from firefighters shows as they battle a fire in Newark, Delaware.

Christiana Fire posted the video on Facebook of the fire along the 100 block of Waltham Street Monday morning.

You can see the flames, ripping through the townhome.

A 38-year-old woman was trapped on the second-floor and had to be rescued.

A firefighter suffered minor burns to his shoulder.