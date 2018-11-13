Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say drugs likely played a factor in a deadly shooting.

It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 6200 block of Washington Avenue in Cobbs Creek.

Police say they found the victim, a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Police did find a loaded, semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. They also found, in one of his pockets, a plastic bag which they could see in plain view that contained what appears to be crack-cocaine,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say they are working to get surveillance footage to try to identify the gunman.