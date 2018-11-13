BREAKING:Police: Armed Man Shot By Officer In Northeast Philly
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday night.

It happened on the 8700 block of Crispin Street in Northeast Philly.

Police say an officer shot an armed with a gun one time in the abdomen.

The man was transported to an area hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s