PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday night.

It happened on the 8700 block of Crispin Street in Northeast Philly.

Police say an officer shot an armed with a gun one time in the abdomen.

The man was transported to an area hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

