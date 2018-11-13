Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PETCO says it will stop selling pet food and treats with artificial ingredients.

According to the company, that’s a first for any major pet food retailer.

PETCO’s CEO says they aim to set a new standard and the goal is better health and wellness for the beloved animals in our homes.

Starting in January, PETCO will begin to remove from store shelves all dog or cat food and treats with artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

They expect the process to be complete by May.