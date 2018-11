Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Overnight rain has triggered serious flooding in several areas, including on Kelly Drive.

FLOODING on the Schuylkill EB before Montgomery Dr and on Kelly & MLK Drives @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lXNcN1e2Mo — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 13, 2018

Areas near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge over the Schuykill River, along Boathouse Row were flooded Tuesday morning.

Traffic is very slow moving here on #KellyDrive near the Stawberry Mansion Bridge due to flooding. One car stalled @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pXNVNkvCKY — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 13, 2018

The flooding is not limited to Kelly Drive. It could turn up in any low-lying areas on your morning commute.