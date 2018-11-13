Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey teen who has been missing since Halloween was found in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Mountain Lakes Police say 15-year-old Thomas Kolding has been missing since Oct. 30.
Police say he initially traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station and then to New York Penn Station.
Kolding was also spotted in Camden on Nov. 3.
Authorities tell CBS3 that Kolding was found in Philadelphia.
Sources tell CBS3 that Kolding was staying in a tent in Southwest Philly.
He is being evaluated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.