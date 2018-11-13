Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The former director of the Allentown Cadets has been charged with the sexual assault of two women, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

In May, two victims reported that they were sexually assaulted by 62-year-old George Hopkins. The victims and Hopkins were both associated with Youth Education in the Arts (YEA), the organization that governs the Cadets.

The first victim, identified as J.B., reported that in the winter of 2008, she was asked to come to Hopkins’ residence to do work related to YEA. When she arrived, Hopkins was drinking a glass of red wine and offered her a glass.

After drinking some of the wine, J.B. reported that she began to feel strange, as though she was “floating on the ceiling” and feeling “out of it.”

Hopkins then began kissing her and removing her clothing, according to authorities. J.B. told Hopkins that his advances were unwelcome but she was physically unable to resist his advances.

Hopkins took J.B. to his bedroom, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. J.B. never consented and stated that she told him “no” multiple times.

D.S., the second alleged victim, reported a 2010 incident to police. While working for a rival drum and bugle corps, she set up a meeting with Hopkins to discuss issues affecting both her and Hopkins’ Cadets.

The two met in an Allentown bar. D.S. reported drinking a beer before leaving to go to the bathroom. When she returned, she finished her beer and consumed a shot of liquor, which Hopkins allegedly encouraged her to drink. For the remainder of the meeting, D.S. drank water, she told police.

When she tried to stand up later, she told police it felt like she was “moving in Jello.” D.S. stated that she went back to Hopkins’ apartment in Allentown.

As she sat on the couch, Hopkins allegedly grabbed her, pulled her on top of him and ripped her shirt. D.S. began crying and asked Hopkins to let her go home.

He instead carried her to his bedroom and sexually assaulted her, authorities say. D.S. said she told Hopkins “no” multiple times.