Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Millville

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Millville youth football coach.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Clifton D. Bailey, of Camden, on Monday, in the area of Tarklin Apartments in Vineland.

Police say Bailey was involved in the killing of Joseph Jones on Aug. 9.

f3403e7484504557b44cc593774f430c Fifth Arrest Made In Connection With Murder Of Millville Youth Football Coach

Credit: CBS3

Jones was gunned down near Lakeside Middle School as hundreds of kids were wrapping up football practice.

Bailey is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. He was also found in possession of heroin and marijuana during his arrest. Authorities say drug charges are also pending.

Last month, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of four other people in Jones’ death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s