PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – They call it “Adult Coffee Club,” but what unites members of this group has very little to do with a cup of Joe. It’s their love of roller skating that brings the group together.

For some, it’s the secret to feeling young again.

In life, you only get one roll around the rink, so why not make it a good one. At least that’s how a group of about 50 seniors feel and why they meet every Thursday for Adult Coffee Club, at the Christiana Skating Rink in Delaware.

“It’s free like a bird and I enjoy it,” said Doris Culbreath. “I don’t skate like I used to since I broke my knee and I have all these gils on I don’t like, I like to be natural.”

Some of them travel from all over the region to skate. Some of them have skated since they were kids. Some wear halos to protect their heads while others are currently competing at the age of 67, but many of them left skating behind until it caught back up with them.

“When I skate with him I’m 14 again,” said Nancy Stewart. “The body’s a little different but the heart is still there.”

While the glossy floor may serve as a sparkling fountain of youth, it’s not the only reason they’re here.

They’re here because, under the glimmer of disco balls, they can escape the noise of loss, double knee surgeries, and nay-sayers that say because you’re old you can’t have fun.

“When I hear that music it just touches me,” said Dory Ann Seitz.