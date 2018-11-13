PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he’s considering running for president in 2020.

Booker, a Democrat, says he’s currently focused on running for reelection but will take some time in the coming months to consider a presidential bid.

“Yes. I’ll consider it. I’m focused right now on my reelection, but is it something I’ll consider, absolutely,” said Booker in an interview with Yahoo Finance Editor in Chief Andy Serwer.

Booker isn’t the only candidate the Democrats are eyeing up.

Unlike in 2016, when Hillary Clinton’s shadow loomed large over the party, Democrats enter the 2020 campaign without a clear favorite. Former Vice President Joe Biden occupies the most similar role, with broad name recognition and a deep political network.

But Biden associates say he is still conflicted about whether to run, and he has pointedly said other would-be 2020 candidates should not defer to his plans. Biden is expected to make a decision by January.

Booker has been among the most aggressive in courting supporters in early-voting states. After the midterms, he called each member of the Iowa Democratic statewide ticket, for whom the New Jersey senator campaigned ahead of the midterm, the day after the election.

