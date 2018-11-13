Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Over 20 people were injured after a car crashed into a Social Security office in Egg Harbor Township.

The crash happened at 1350 Doughty Road, around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police, fire and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

“All of a sudden we heard a loud boom, sounded like a bomb but we looked to the left, we saw a car come barreling through the wall and hit everybody that was in its path,” said Angela Franks.

“My brother and sister were on the floor, people were on top of them, I was trying to get the people off of them,” Anna White said.

Gary Dixon pulled one victim out from under the sedan.

“First instinct is to try to help so I pull her out and she wouldn’t let me leave her. She asked me to stay there with her. She’s bleeding from her head and mouth and everything else,” Dixon said.

Egg Harbor Township Police say 56-year-old Donna Woodall, of Atlantic City, accelerated her 1998 Nissan Sentra across the sidewalk through an exterior wall into the building.

At least 19 victims were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. Two other victims were taken to AtlantiCare’s Mainland Campus. One person remains in the trauma unit at the Atlantic City campus.

The crash appears to be an accident as the woman was attempting to park the car and drove into the lobby. Two children inside the vehicle were not seriously hurt.

The building has been deemed safe by the Township Building Inspector.

The crash remains under investigation.