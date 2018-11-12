Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a great weekend when you looked outside on Saturday and Sunday. The sun was shining both days and it was very inviting to step outside, that is until you actually went out the door. All of the sunshine was very misleading as temperatures stayed cold and the winds were howling on Saturday throughout the day. The dry weather from the weekend will hang around for at least most of the day on Monday but a new system will bring rain chances and even the possibility of some wet snowflakes to the region for Monday night and Tuesday, before a more potent low and a bit more confusing forecast rolls in on Thursday and lingers through Friday as well.

Rain will start generally light this evening in parts of Delaware and South Jersey around 7 p.m. before overtaking the Philly area tonight between 9-10 p.m. The rain will pick up in intensity overnight and we could look for heavy downpours in areas tonight and even into early tomorrow morning as well. Depending on how the system sets up some wet snow could mix in with the rain in the higher elevations of the Poconos tonight. Everywhere else should remain just rain Monday evening and night and the Poconos will turn back to an all rain event most likely on Tuesday as well. The showers will linger throughout most of the day on Tuesday, so while not a washout of an afternoon, do not expect it to be a really nice day either. Once again a small chance is out there for some west snow to mix with the rain in the far northern areas of the region later in the day, but it all dependent on how long the precipitation lasts on Tuesday.

Wednesday we are cold and windy but dry as we await our next weather maker for the end of the week.

The Thursday and Friday time-frame is a very unsettled one across the area. We are still 4 days away and more than a few questions still need to be answered before a definitive forecast can be given for the end of the week.

The one thing we do know right now though is that it is going to be cold and it will be wet too. We just need to see how quickly the precipitation moves in and how quickly the cold air moves out. Right now, we are going to start out Thursday with temperatures that are likely to be in the lower 30s around Philly, which means that we should be cooler in the surrounding areas.

Throughout the day on Thursday do not expect much warming as highs are likely to stay in the lower 40s even into the afternoon. We will be closer monitoring the advancement of the precipitation, because if it arrives early enough temperatures could be cold enough near the ground to see a wintry mix type of precipitation.

However if the precipitation were to lag just a bit, it could warm enough that we are looking at all rain early and often through the forecast period. We will be monitoring for wet snow not just in the northern areas and higher elevations, but also potentially here closer to the city as well. The precipitation will last from the early afternoon on Thursday through Friday, it looks like right now. Even if we are able to see some wintry type precipitation on Thursday, temperatures will be warm enough on Friday that any and all precipitation on Friday will fall as just rain, especially in the Philly area. The messy conditions will wrap up on Friday throughout the day and skies will eventually clear heading through the overnight and into the coming weekend. This weekend looks very similar to last weekend with sunny skies, cold temperatures and blustery conditions.

Make sure to stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team all week as we monitor the approaching system, and the threat for our first dose of wintry weather for the region.