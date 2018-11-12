  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Facebook, Facebook scam
The logo of social networking website \'Facebook\' is displayed on a computer screen in London, 12 December 2007. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of the Facebook logo. (credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An old scam is making its way around Facebook again this holiday season.

Dubbed the “Secret Sister” scam, it starts with a post asking a user to buy a gift worth $10 or more and to add your name to the list.

In exchange, the user is promised 36 gifts through the mail in return.

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat Linked To Depression, Finds UPenn Study

Instead, users are scammed out of their money, while making their personal information public in the process.

The scam has been around since 2015, according to Snopes, and pops up every holiday season.

It’s also illegal, according to the U.S. Postal Service, because these chain letters are a form of gambling.

