Wagerers Crossing The Delaware (And Hudson) For Sports BetsSports betting is all over the New York area — on the airwaves, billboards, train station ads and publications. But in order to actually place a legal sports bet, gamblers have to be within New Jersey's borders. It's the only game in, or rather near, town right now for people in New York and Pennsylvania who want to bet for the Philadelphia Eagles, against the New York Giants, or a thousand other options.