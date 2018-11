Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak at a New Jersey neighborhood sparked a two-alarm fire on Monday morning.

Crews were called to a townhouse on the 200 block of Private Way in Lakewood, around 8 a.m.

Lakewood police say a contractor hit a gas line, casing a gas leak. The gas leak then caused an explosion and sparked a fire.

Several blocks were evacuated as precaution.

There were no reported injuries.