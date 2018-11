Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on I-676 in Camden.

It happened on the northbound lanes of I-676, near MLK Boulevard, around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

#BREAKING Accident investigation for a crash involving a pedestrian on I-676 near MLK Blvd in #Camden. Two NB lanes & one SB lane are blocked @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LpKaCF1MSo — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 12, 2018

Portion of the highway was closed while police investigated. I has since reopened.

No word on the pedestrian’s condition.