PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers say Kwanairra Gathers was last seen on the 4300 block of Wayne Avenue last Thursday, Nov. 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Gathers was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark blue shirt and a black Adidas hooded shirt with white stripes.

Police say she may be in the area of North 16th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to give officers a call.