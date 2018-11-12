  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    02:35 AMJeep Sports Zone
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMEyewitness News at 4:30am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Matt Petrillo, Revolutionary War, Veterans Day

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Under a canopy of trees, “Taps” played as a crowd gathered Sunday in Washington Square Park to remember America’s first fallen soldiers.

“For me, it’s an honor and to be a part of this, to continue the legacy set before us,” veteran Sam Robinson said.

Inside the park sits Philadelphia’s tomb of the unknown soldier, paying tribute to those who fought and died during the Revolutionary War.

Organizers and city officials came to lay wreaths honoring the brave men and women who lost their lives during that war and others that followed.

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for men like him,” Ed Bilger said of the unknown soldier. “And that goes throughout our entire history. From the revolutionary war until now.”

Medal Of Honor Recipient Honored In Emotional Eagles-Cowboys Pregame Ceremony

This Veterans Day also marks 100 years since the end of World War I and just like it did in 1918, the Independence Hall bell was wrung 21 times on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month to symbolize peace.

“It’s monumental,” Director of Philadelphia Veterans Advisory Council Carlo Aragoncillo said. “It’s really important for people to remember and understand what sacrifices our men and women throughout the generations made and how far we’ve come since then.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s