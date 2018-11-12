Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Under a canopy of trees, “Taps” played as a crowd gathered Sunday in Washington Square Park to remember America’s first fallen soldiers.

“For me, it’s an honor and to be a part of this, to continue the legacy set before us,” veteran Sam Robinson said.

Inside the park sits Philadelphia’s tomb of the unknown soldier, paying tribute to those who fought and died during the Revolutionary War.

Organizers and city officials came to lay wreaths honoring the brave men and women who lost their lives during that war and others that followed.

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for men like him,” Ed Bilger said of the unknown soldier. “And that goes throughout our entire history. From the revolutionary war until now.”

This Veterans Day also marks 100 years since the end of World War I and just like it did in 1918, the Independence Hall bell was wrung 21 times on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month to symbolize peace.

“It’s monumental,” Director of Philadelphia Veterans Advisory Council Carlo Aragoncillo said. “It’s really important for people to remember and understand what sacrifices our men and women throughout the generations made and how far we’ve come since then.”