PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People are calling to congress for stricter punishments for drivers who violate red lights on school buses.

The petition on WhiteHouse.gov is asking for jail time, driver’s license suspension and a fine for drivers who fail to stop during a school bus red light. The petition is calling for school bus safety to become federal law.

“We call upon our President and Congress to act by signing legislation that will keep our children safe by instituting severe penalties on people who choose to violate the red lights on a bus, such as 30 days in jail, 90 day driver license suspension, 12 points on license and a mandatory minimum fine of $5,000.00 for the first offense,” reads the petition.

The petition needs 100,000 signatures by Nov. 30 to get a response from the White House.

Earlier this year, a student and teacher were killed after a dump truck and school bus collided in Mount Olive, New Jersey.