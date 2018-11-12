Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — There will be no soup for Lehigh Valley IronPigs fans!

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate announced Monday that actor Larry Thomas, better known as the “Soup Nazi” on “Seinfeld,” will make a special appearance at Coca-Cola Park for a game on June 11 to celebrate Seinfeld Tribute Night.

“Stock up on soup, because there will be none for you June 11 when Larry Thomas appears at Coca-Cola Park,” the IronPigs posted on Facebook.

A field level ticket and t-shirt start at $30, while a VIP session, t-shirt and field ticket costs $75.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16.