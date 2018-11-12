Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday was the final day of a week-long Veterans Day celebration at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.

At the National Constitution Center, in the observance of Veterans Day, a day of exploration was extended to visitors for free.

You could go, see and hear about the many men and women who gave everything to fight for our freedoms.

“Maybe we have learned, no matter how we feel about the politics or morality of a military action, we owe those sent to carry it out our respect,” said Vietnam War veteran John Campbell.

In the Grand Hall you could write a thank you letter to a veteran.

In the exhibit, you could hear letters written by soldiers to loved ones on replay.

One of them was written by West Deptford native and Vietnam veteran John Campbell who talked in the auditorium.

Visitors had the privilege to sit down and listen.

“In 1965, the people that went into the service to defend our service were all gun-ho and ready to kick butt, [but] by 1968-69 that changed when I got there. In 1969, my attitude was I want to put my time in and get the hell out of here,” said Campbell. “I want to go home.”

Campbell wants people to know even though the United States didn’t win the Vietnam War, members of the military did the best they could.

“What I want people to realize is we were doing our jobs as honorable as any military in any war of our country,” added Campbell.