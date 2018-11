Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot at a barbershop in North Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at the barbershop at West Oakdale Lane and Germantown Avenue around 11 a.m. The store front with the Jackson Hewitt sign is actually the barbershop.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to Temple University hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting.