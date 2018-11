Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened on the 2800 block of North Phillip Street in Fairhill, just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Detectives say the victim was shot in both of his legs.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are hoping nearby surveillance video will help them track down the shooter.