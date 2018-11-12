Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a series of deadly hit-and-run incidents across the city. All four incidents happened over the weekend as the youngest victim was 17 years old.

The captain of the Accident Investigations Division says his department is stretched thin as a result of four hit-and-run crashes from Friday to Sunday morning. His detectives are working overtime trying to pin down surveillance video that could help them generate some leads.

The first deadly collision happened in the Tacony section of the city at Torresdale and Cottman Avenues around 8:25 p.m. on Friday. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Brian Jones, was first hit by a grey-colored Toyota while in the crosswalk. Seconds later, he was hit a second time by someone driving a dark-colored Mitsubishi. Police say surveillance video shows both drivers got out, looked at the victim, got back in their cars and drove off.

Thirteen hours later, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 59-year-old man was hit in the crossswalk at 21st and Market Streets in Center City. He is currently in critical condition.

On Sunday, around 12:10 a.m., a 50-year-old man was fatally hit on the 3500 block of North Randolph in North Philadelphia. And 25 minutes after that crash, a 17-year-old boy was crossing the center lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst when he was struck and killed.

“First of all, it’s required by law that you stop and render aid and identify yourself. Secondly, as a human being, it’s very troubling,” said Capt. Mark Overwise. “And all four of these cases demonstrate an element of that. That’s troubling, that should be troubling to all of us.”

In the crash from early Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say they’re looking for a 2007-2008 Chevy Malibu or Impala, that’s possibly black. The car would have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-685-3180 or call 911.