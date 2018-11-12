BREAKING:Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler Loses Home In Deadly California Wildfires
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the health watch, a new reason to get up and get active.

The federal government just released new guidelines for physical activity.

For adults — you should get two and a half hours of exercise per week. That’s about 22 minutes of activity a day.

For the first time, the government recommends three to five-year-olds get three hours a day of light to moderate exercise.

Children six through 17 should get one hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day.

The goal is to fight the obesity epidemic.

 

