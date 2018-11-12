  • CBS 3On Air

(credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA has recalled two different types of dog food over elevated levels of vitamin D after reports of dogs getting sick.

Nutrisca is voluntarily recalling one formula of Nutrisca dry dog food that was distributed nationwide.

“Nutrisca became aware of the elevated levels of vitamin D after receiving complaints from three pet owners of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the product. An investigation revealed a formulation error led to the elevated vitamin D in the product,” the FDA statement reads.

The Nutrisca bags that are affected have a Best By Date code of Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020.

  • 4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
    Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7
  • 15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
    Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8
  • 28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
    Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

Natural Life Chicken & Potato dry dog food has also been recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D after reports that three dogs got sick.

The bags affected have a Best By Date code of Dec. 4, 2019 through Aug. 10, 2020.

  • 17.5 # Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
    Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

The affected Natural Life dog food was distributed to retail stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and California.

Dogs can exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss from elevated levels of vitamin D.

