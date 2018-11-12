  • CBS 3On Air

File photo of the Facebook logo. (credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook users are reporting the social media site is currently down. A message on Facebook.com reads, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long Facebook will be down.

Users took to Twitter to post about the issue with the hashtag #FacebookDown:

