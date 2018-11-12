Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook users are reporting the social media site is currently down. A message on Facebook.com reads, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long Facebook will be down.

Users took to Twitter to post about the issue with the hashtag #FacebookDown:

#FacebookDown is part of the Twitter Economic Stimulus Package — John Scargall (@JohnScargall) November 12, 2018

Facebook being down isn’t really a big deal to me personally, but professionally it’s making it really hard to do my job. pic.twitter.com/5b1nyDW9ox — Jerrica Nunley (@JerricaMJ) November 12, 2018