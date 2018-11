Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disney-Pixar just made your Monday morning a whole lot better, releasing a first look at “Toy Story 4.”

The teaser trailer features all of the classic toys, but doesn’t offer a glimpse at the plot. It also introduces a new character: a spork.

The movie is set for a 2019 summer release. We last saw Andy, Buzz and Jessie in 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”