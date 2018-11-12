Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested in Iowa for allegedly debarking multiple dogs in Lancaster County earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Denise Felling was arrested in Iowa. Felling is accused of performing the illegal debarking procedure at the home of Anne Belier in Quarryville in May.

According to the PSPCA, 15 dogs were rescued from Belier’s home in May.

Officials say Belier identified Felling as the person who debarked an adult female husky named Rosella and three other dogs in January. The PSCPA says Felling performed the debarking procedures by shoving a rod-like object down the dogs’ throats in barns and outbuildings on Lancaster farms.

“The idea that a woman who was formerly entrusted by the state of Iowa to provide medical care and treatment of animals would turn her back on that to torture dogs in this way is disheartening to say the least,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “We intend to get justice for these dogs who were victims of such horrific cruelty and ensure that not one more dog is subjected to such a procedure.”

Felling had her veterinarian license revoked in Iowa, and never obtained one in Pennsylvania.

The PSPCA worked with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office to issue the arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the PSPCA at 866-601-SPCA.