UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby says a driver was under the influence of heroin when his car launched into an electrical pole, snapping it in half. The crash in Drexel Hill left over 100 residents without power.

Police responded to the accident at approximately 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of Township Line Road to find a snapped electrical pole, with the car suspended between the ground and the pole.

Police say it took four doses of Narcan to revive him. The driver ended up walking away with minor injuries.

However, over 100 residents were without power as PECO crews removed the pole.

  1. Debbie Meier Hnat says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Why waste the Narcan?

