UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby says a driver was under the influence of heroin when his car launched into an electrical pole, snapping it in half. The crash in Drexel Hill left over 100 residents without power.

The driver of this vehicle was under the influence of heroin when this happened. It took 4 doses of Narcan to revive him. Heroin almost took his life and those driving in his vicinity. When does it stop? pic.twitter.com/FAdYIVmk6r — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) November 12, 2018

Police responded to the accident at approximately 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of Township Line Road to find a snapped electrical pole, with the car suspended between the ground and the pole.

Police say it took four doses of Narcan to revive him. The driver ended up walking away with minor injuries.

However, over 100 residents were without power as PECO crews removed the pole.