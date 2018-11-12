PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazon will not be choosing Philly to build their next headquarters, according to a new report.

Wall Street Journal says New York City and Northern Virginia will be the home to Amazon’s second and third headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter.

Philadelphia was among a list of 20 finalists for potential locations for HQ2.

The city pitched two sites in October – the Philadelphia Navy Yard and University City.

The tech giant estimates the creation of some 50,000 jobs.

The Wall Street Journal says an official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.