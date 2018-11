Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed in an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened between Exits 4 and 5 on the turnpike southbound around 3:30 p.m.

The crash is causing delays.

Police say one person died in the accident.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident

