NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Bargain hunters shop for discounted merchandise at Macy's on 'Black Friday' on November 25, 2011 in New York City. Marking the start of the holiday shopping season, 'Black Friday' is one of American retailers' busiest days of the year. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holiday season just isn’t official until the malls are bustling with crowds! Here a guide to holiday hours for some of the area’s top shopping centers:

PENNSYLVANIA

Exton Square Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Dec. 26 — Dec. 31: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Dec. 30: 11a.m. — 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Jan. 1-2: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

King of Prussia Mall

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: 9 a.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: 9 a.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Jan. 1: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions. Lancaster Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. — 9 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.