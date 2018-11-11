Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Two of Philadelphia’s favorite things — Wawa and Brian Dawkins — came together to make a huge announcement Sunday.

Wawa has launched a catering service.

Reese’s Thins To Hit Shelves March 2019

The convenience store and Eagles legend Dawkins made the announcement ahead of Sunday night’s Eagles showdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Dawkins made the first official catering delivery.

Wawa catering is available for delivery or pick-up. Wawa has extensive options for all of your catering needs: from breakfast to hoagies and hot bar items like mac and cheese and cheesesteaks. There’s even a “Philly Special” bundle.

There is a $100 food and beverage order minimum.

The service is currently only available in Philadelphia, but will continue to expand, according to Wawa Catering’s website.