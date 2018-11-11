Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Doctors are sharing how lives can be saved when seconds count in the event of a mass shooting.

Two dozen people packed into the Bucks County Police Training Center in Doylestown, for what’s being called the “Stop The Bleed” initiative.

The nationwide initiative is aimed at teaching people potentially life-saving skills.

“People need to know what to do to be able to stop that because hemorrhage is the most preventable cause of traumatic death,” explains Kimberly Everett, the trauma prevention coordinator at the St. Mary Medical Center.

People in the community are now learning firsthand how to stop heavy bleeding before medics arrive.

“So, we know if we can control bleeding and get them to the more advanced care then their outcomes are better,” Everett adds.

Paramedics say that learning the skills needed to stop, or in the very least slow, bleeding may be just as important as learning CPR.

Health officials say they’re going to schools to teach students those life-saving skills.