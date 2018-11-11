Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners are racing to help fight childhood cancer one step at a time Sunday morning.

Ice Skating Rink At Dilworth Park Open For Winter Season

The 10th annual Lemon Run is underway at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park.

The 5K run raises money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps fight childhood cancer.

The 5K run raises money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps fight childhood cancer.

There’s also a kids dash for children eight and under.

Thousands Channel Inner ‘Rocky’ At 2018 Rocky Run

At the end of the 3.1-mile race, winners in each age group and top fundraising teams will be recognized.

Participants in the day’s festivities will be treated to different types of entertainment, music, and guest speakers.