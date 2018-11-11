  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners are racing to help fight childhood cancer one step at a time Sunday morning.

The 10th annual Lemon Run is underway at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park.

The 5K run raises money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps fight childhood cancer.

lemon run Runners Race To Battle Childhood Cancer For 10th Annual Lemon Run In Fairmount Park

Credit: CBS3

There’s also a kids dash for children eight and under.

At the end of the 3.1-mile race, winners in each age group and top fundraising teams will be recognized.

Participants in the day’s festivities will be treated to different types of entertainment, music, and guest speakers.

 

