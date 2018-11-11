Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot several times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2500 hundred block of Norris Drive.

Officers say the man was shot five times just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Someone took him to the hospital in their own car. The victim is in critical condition.

So far, there is no word on a possible motive or a suspect.