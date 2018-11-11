Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash on the Schuylkill Expressway has sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the exit to Roosevelt Boulevard.

Investigators say a car flipped and slammed into a parked PennDOT construction trailer.

There’s no word on how serious the injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.