PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 12:57 a.m. on the 7600 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials say the boy appeared to have been crossing the street in the middle of the block when he was struck in the inner lanes of the boulevard.

Officials believe he was hit by a 2007 or 2008 Chevy Impala causing the driver side mirror to come off. The driver side headlight and driver-side windshield are believed to be damaged as well.

The vehicle fled the scene going southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The teen suffered massive head trauma and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Police are investigating.