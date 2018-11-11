Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emotional pregame ceremony took place at Lincoln Financial Field honoring veterans past and present Sunday night.

Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush joined to honor those who fought for our country and those who remain in combat.

The NFL’s Salute To Service featured a field-sized American flag, with players and veterans tugging at the stars and stripes.

Honorary captains included former Congressman and Army veteran Patrick Murphy and Marine veteran Dakota Meyer.

The second-youngest recipient of the Medal of Honor, Meyer spearheads a program to help those exiting service secure a job once home.

“I was a sniper and transitioning, finding meaningful employment was tough,” Meyer said. “There weren’t too many sniper job openings. So what I did was team up with Toyota and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and so we’re trying to bridge that gap, we’re trying to help veterans transition.”

Outside The Linc, special recognition was given to area veterans inside WIP’s Tailgate Zone: a warm thank you for their service but with emphasis on how to help them make a life after their sacrifice.

“Serving our country is a family business, so we’re working alongside, trying to find meaningful employment for not only our veterans, but their spouses,” Meyer said.