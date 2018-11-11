  • CBS 3On Air

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Lumberton Police are searching for an elderly couple that went missing Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Artice and Shirley Mooney were driving to a conference in Trenton when they lost they’re way.

The couple ended up in Hopatcong, where a police officer gave them directions back to Lumberton.

After several checks at the couple’s residence, police found that they never made it home.

The two were driving a 2015 white Kia, with New Jersey registration “HX8499.”

The vehicle was seen in Newark at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Anyone with knowledge of the couple’s location is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (609) 267-8300.

