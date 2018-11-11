Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are on the scene of a broken water main in Burlington County.

The main broke at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Creek Road and Hainesport-Mount laurel Roads in Hainesport.

There’s no word on what caused the water main to break.

It is also unclear how it’s affecting service to customers or how long it will take to fix.