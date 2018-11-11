Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Water Main Break

HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are on the scene of a broken water main in Burlington County.

The main broke at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Creek Road and Hainesport-Mount laurel Roads in Hainesport.

water main break hainesport2 Crews On Scene At Water Main Break In Burlington County

Credit: CBS3

There’s no word on what caused the water main to break.

It is also unclear how it’s affecting service to customers or how long it will take to fix.

