ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an incident involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II.

Reports indicate that the mayor and councilman were involved in a dispute with three employees of the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino early Sunday morning.

What exactly occurred during the incident has not been confirmed by officials, but it reportedly involved an argument.

The incident is currently being reviewed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office.

“We have no further comment at this time,” Atlantic County First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill said

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops.