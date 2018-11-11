Filed Under:Local, Local TV

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) — People in northwestern Pennsylvania are dealing with piles of snow Sunday morning.

The scene in Erie on Saturday was a bit of a winter wonderland.

The National Weather Service says 13 inches of snow had fallen by Saturday afternoon at Erie International Airport.

Credit: CBS3

Normally, Erie gets about eight inches of snow in November.

And, the snowfall is not over yet.

More is expected to fall throughout Sunday.

