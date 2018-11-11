Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) — People in northwestern Pennsylvania are dealing with piles of snow Sunday morning.

The scene in Erie on Saturday was a bit of a winter wonderland.

The National Weather Service says 13 inches of snow had fallen by Saturday afternoon at Erie International Airport.

Normally, Erie gets about eight inches of snow in November.

And, the snowfall is not over yet.

More is expected to fall throughout Sunday.