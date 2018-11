Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of runners channeled their inner stallion by taking part in the “Rocky Run.”

Runners participated in races from a 5k to a 10 miler and an Italian stallion 13.1 mile challenge Saturday.

The races started and finished in front of the Art Museum on Kelly Drive.

Besides the top overall male and female runners, people were also award prizes for best “Rocky” inspired costumes.